iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $53.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
