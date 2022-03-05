iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

