iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Holdings Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $599,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EDEN opened at €92.82 ($104.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.19. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($79.90).

