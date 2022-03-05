iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,638 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.