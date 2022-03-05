iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

