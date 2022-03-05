ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.36

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.36 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 12560563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.65 ($1.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

