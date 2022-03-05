IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. 180,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

