IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern makes up about 2.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,734 shares of company stock worth $69,761 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.