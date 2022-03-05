IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Shares of VTWV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. 34,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $156.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

