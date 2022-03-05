IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.