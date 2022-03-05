IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.