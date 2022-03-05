J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of JBHT opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $148.35 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

