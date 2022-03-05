J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $131.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

