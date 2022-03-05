J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

