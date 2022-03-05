James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.