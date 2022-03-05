Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,600,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

