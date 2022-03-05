Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 98,529 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 98,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,063.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

