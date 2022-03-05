Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 562,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 171,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,963,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 821,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

