Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

