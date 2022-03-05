Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HUBB opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.56. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.