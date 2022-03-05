Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 12,348 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Datadog by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,432,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,660 shares of company stock valued at $113,474,235 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Datadog stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

