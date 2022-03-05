Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,486 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.70. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,809 shares of company stock worth $6,363,995.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

