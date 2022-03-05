Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.