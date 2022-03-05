Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,069 shares of company stock worth $13,006,178. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

