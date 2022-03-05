Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €62.96 ($70.74) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.23.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

