Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

VRM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

