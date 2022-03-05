Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

