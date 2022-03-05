Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

