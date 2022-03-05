Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.