Jefferies Group LLC Invests $349,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,826,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

