Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,357,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

