Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

