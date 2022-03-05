Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF opened at $34.84 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.
About Jenoptik (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jenoptik (JNPKF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.