Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF opened at $34.84 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

