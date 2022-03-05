Jerry L. Redondo Sells 6,052 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ducommun stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

