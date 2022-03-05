JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:JOFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

