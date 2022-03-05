John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Trading 1.9% Higher

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 3,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

About John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

