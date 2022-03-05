John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Trading 1.9% Higher

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 3,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.
About John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Menzies (MZTLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.