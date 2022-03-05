Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.