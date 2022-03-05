JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £159.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £108.95 and a 200 day moving average of £123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

