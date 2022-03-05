JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,168.00 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,833.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.