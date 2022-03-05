JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $25.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

