JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $35.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of BRP opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

