JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,818.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,905.88. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.07).

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

