JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Assura stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

