Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 5,099 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,119 ($68.68) to GBX 5,099 ($68.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.89% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.83) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,485.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,826.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

