Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,088. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

