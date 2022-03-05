Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Karbo has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $820,578.01 and approximately $19.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00418679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,367,786 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.