Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,772,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

