Karura Achieves Market Cap of $37.72 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $37.72 million and $1.03 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karura has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

