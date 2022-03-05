Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 856.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,883,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

KW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

