Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KCGI opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

