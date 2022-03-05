Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. Kering has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

